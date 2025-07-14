Air Force Academy cadets visit 11th Civil Engineer Squadron

U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Caitlyn Budd dons a safety harness during a demonstration of 11th Civil Engineer Squadron equipment at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 15, 2025. Cadets visited JBAB as part of USAFA’s Summer Operations program to learn more about officer life and the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)
