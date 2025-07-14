Faces of REFORPAC: A1C Andrew Mikel, 35th LRS

Photo By Airman Hannah Bench | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Mikel, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels...... read more read more Photo By Airman Hannah Bench | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Mikel, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, grounds a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II before refueling during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC, part of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, trains Airmen to operate in a contested, dynamic environment while executing real-time force projection and joint interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – For U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Mikel, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) fuels distribution operator, the exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 mission begins on the flight line with hot pits at sunrise, aircraft lined up and no time to waste.



REFORPAC, part of the first-in-a-generation department-level exercise series, challenges U.S. forces and allies across 3,000 miles, more than 50 locations and over 400 aircraft. For Mikel, that means more jets, tighter timelines and expanded coordination across units.



“I just do it,” Mikel said. “If someone’s needed for hot pits, I’m the first to volunteer.”



Mikel fuels four to six aircraft daily during REFORPAC, supporting high-tempo operations across the Indo-Pacific. While U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons are his usual workload, a HH-60W Jolly Green II was recently added to the rotation, highlighting his flexibility and speed under pressure.



In addition to U.S. aircraft, Mikel and his team supported bilateral fueling operations alongside their Japan Air Self-Defense Force counterparts, strengthening bilateral logistics and enhancing refueling interoperability.



“This exercise brought a bigger workload,” he said. “But my favorite part of the job is the morale. When I come to work, I feel like I can do this when everyone around me is here.”



The 35th LRS fuels team has played a critical role throughout REFORPAC, ensuring rapid-turn refueling operations and sustaining the wing’s high operations tempo. From early morning hot pits to late night F-16 fuel runs, their efforts have kept jets ready and missions on time, reinforcing the 35th Air Expeditionary Wing’s ability to project airpower across the Indo-Pacific in support of large-scale, joint and coalition operations.