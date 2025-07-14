Faces of REFORPAC: A1C Andrew Mikel, 35th LRS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Mikel, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, pulls a fuel hose before fueling a U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)