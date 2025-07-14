Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of REFORPAC: A1C Andrew Mikel, 35th LRS [Image 3 of 3]

    Faces of REFORPAC: A1C Andrew Mikel, 35th LRS

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Mikel, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, grounds a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II before refueling during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC, part of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, trains Airmen to operate in a contested, dynamic environment while executing real-time force projection and joint interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 22:45
    Photo ID: 9186937
    VIRIN: 250715-F-VQ736-1170
    Resolution: 6595x4397
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Faces of REFORPAC: A1C Andrew Mikel, 35th LRS [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa AB
    35th LRS
    REFORPAC
    DLE 2025
    35th AEW
    fuels distribution operators

