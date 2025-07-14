Faces of REFORPAC: A1C Andrew Mikel, 35th LRS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Mikel, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, grounds a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II before refueling during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC, part of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, trains Airmen to operate in a contested, dynamic environment while executing real-time force projection and joint interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)