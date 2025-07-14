Faces of REFORPAC: A1C Andrew Mikel, 35th LRS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Mikel, right, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Sgt. 1st Class Kasauki Okubo, 3rd Air Wing petroleum, oil, and lubricant technician, holds a fuel hose before fueling a U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC spans multiple across the Pacific, sharpening the USAF’s ability to rapidly deploy, sustain operations and project airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)