Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Martinez received the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal on July 15 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida, for his dedication to children with autism and their families, spanning more than 500 hours of volunteer service in Jacksonville.



The medal is awarded to service members for exceptional, sustained volunteer service to the civilian community that produces tangible results and reflects favorably on the Marine Corps. Martinez’s commitment, spanning from October 2021 to October 2024, exemplified these criteria through his consistent coaching and mentorship.



Martinez's efforts fostered social development in participants, many of whom face unique challenges associated with autism. He cultivated a nurturing environment that not only facilitated soccer skills but also significantly bolstered the children's self-esteem and overall happiness.



"His sacrifice of personal time off duty has reflected credit on him and Blount Island Command," a letter of authorization read during the ceremony. "His volunteer service has met the high expectations that the American public holds of the U.S. military and reinforces to them that there is no better friend than a U.S. Marine."



Martinez, 22, of Doral, Florida, emphasized the importance of giving back.



"Spend your time wisely," he said, surrounded by fellow Marines. "You only get today once. There were multiple times that I could have been home or doing something else, but I decided to give back to my community. It's the same reason why I volunteered for the Marine Corps. I saw a need. It was a call to action."



Martinez’s volunteer journey with Autism Soccer began in 2020 while he was a high school student in Miami. He met Oscar Amuz, president of Autism Soccer, during a food distribution event where Martinez was assisting families facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.



After joining the Marine Corps in February 2021 and completing training as a maintenance management specialist, Martinez received orders to Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, about 350 miles north of Miami. Amuz welcomed Martinez's continued involvement with Autism Soccer’s Jacksonville-based program.



Founded in 2012, Autism Soccer promotes the well-being and inclusion of children and adults with autism and intellectual disabilities by developing their soccer skills in a supportive environment. The program's training is designed to improve brain function by interpreting and processing tactical, visual and auditory cues.



In a letter recognizing Martinez's three years of service, Amuz praised his "unwavering selflessness and dedication."



"Your commitment has profoundly impacted the lives of many, and we are truly thankful," Amuz said. "You are a true role model for us all. Your outstanding service — selflessly devoting over 500 hours — demonstrates not only your passion for this program but also your deep care for the children and families we serve."