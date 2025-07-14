Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal [Image 2 of 9]

    Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Martinez stands at attention during a formation July 15 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Martinez, 22, of Doral, Florida, received a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal for his dedication to children with autism and their families, spanning more than 500 hours of volunteer service in Jacksonville. He explained that this decision stemmed from seeing a need and feeling a "call to action," which was also his motivation for joining the Marine Corps. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)

