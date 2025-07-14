Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Martinez holds a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal after a formation July 15 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Martinez, 22, of Doral, Florida, earned the volunteer medal for his dedication to children with autism and their families, spanning more than 500 hours of volunteer service in Jacksonville. The medal is awarded to service members for exceptional, sustained volunteer service to the civilian community that produces tangible results and reflects favorably on the Marine Corps. Martinez’s commitment, spanning from October 2021 to October 2024, exemplified these criteria through his consistent coaching and mentorship. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)