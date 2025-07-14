Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Martinez holds a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal after a formation July 15 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Martinez, 22, of Doral, Florida, earned the volunteer medal for his dedication to children with autism and their families, spanning more than 500 hours of volunteer service in Jacksonville. The medal is awarded to service members for exceptional, sustained volunteer service to the civilian community that produces tangible results and reflects favorably on the Marine Corps. Martinez’s commitment, spanning from October 2021 to October 2024, exemplified these criteria through his consistent coaching and mentorship. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 9181705
    VIRIN: 250715-M-BD377-3007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.6 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: DORAL, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal [Image 9 of 9], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal
    Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal
    Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal
    Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal
    Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal
    Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal
    Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal
    Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal
    Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blount Island Command,Marine Corps Logistics Command, Marines, Awards, Recognition, Volunteering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download