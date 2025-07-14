Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines congratulate Cpl. Nicholas Martinez after a formation July 15 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Martinez, 22, of Doral, Florida, received a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal for his dedication to children with autism and their families, spanning more than 500 hours of volunteer service in Jacksonville. He explained that this decision stemmed from seeing a need and feeling a "call to action," which was also his motivation for joining the Marine Corps. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)