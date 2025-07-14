U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Martinez receives a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal during a formation July 15 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Martinez, 22, of Doral, Florida, earned the volunteer medal for his dedication to children with autism and their families, spanning more than 500 hours of volunteer service in Jacksonville. He explained that this decision stemmed from seeing a need and feeling a "call to action," which was also his motivation for joining the Marine Corps. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9181704
|VIRIN:
|250715-M-BD377-2924
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|DORAL, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal [Image 9 of 9], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine's 500+ Hours with Autism Soccer Earn Top Volunteer Medal
