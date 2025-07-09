Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Freedom Fest Honoring Service, Community, and Country

Fort Hunter Liggett hosts its fourth annual Freedom Fest on June 28, 2025,

bringing Soldiers, families, and the community together to

celebrate America’s independence. The event featured live music,

family-friendly games like axe throwing and extreme cornhole, a

variety of food and beverages from local vendors, and a splash zone

where local community kids enjoyed beating the heat alongside children

from the military community.

Fort Hunter Liggett is located in the southern part of Monterey

County, along the Central Coast of California, between King City to

the northeast and Paso Robles to the south. The installation is also

close to the smaller towns of Lockwood and Bradley, which is one of

the reasons why Freedom Fest is open to the public each year. Since

the event debuted in 2021, families from both on and off the

installation have enjoyed making it an Independence Day tradition.

“We come to Freedom Fest every year,” said Orlando Garcia, a retired

Army veteran and coach at King City High School. “Every year, I invite

some of the student athletes and their families so they can see how

the Army takes care of their Soldiers and Civilians. The

event gets better and better and I believe that does a tremendous job

improving both morale and recruitment.”

“Several of our athletes have already committed to join the military

after graduation. I honestly believe that introducing them to events

like this—and being a veteran myself—has inspired some of these kids.

I grew up near Ft. Sill and events like these have been core memories

from my childhood. They mean a lot to me and my family. We

hope to be a part of it again next year.”

Jacqui Haggerty, Fort Hunter Liggett’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation

(MWR) Community Recreation’s Officer, has proudly supported this event for the past two years and gave a shout-out to her coworkers and staff members. “Every directorate had a hand in planning, supporting, and ensuring that both the on-post and off-post communities enjoyed a fun-filled evening together,” she said.



“Over 50 team members worked tirelessly in the heat to set up the

event and run activities,” she added. “Events like this, and the days

they celebrate, remind all of us, active duty and civilians alike, why

we do what we do. We’ll always do everything in our power to support

the Soldiers and families who have dedicated their futures to serving

and protecting our nation.”

This year’s Freedom Fest also marked the first large-scale community

celebration under Fort Hunter Liggett’s new command team. Col. Stephen

Trotter recently relinquished command to Col. Jason McKenzie, who

previously served as deputy garrison commander at FHL from 2018-2020.

Command Sgt. Maj. Troy Buzard passed responsibility to CSM David

Fimbres, and Lt. Col. Katherine Brummer took over as deputy garrison

commander, replacing Lt. Col. Amorris Conley.

“This was my first Freedom Fest as garrison commander, and I couldn’t

be more proud of the team that brought it to life,” said Col.

McKenzie. “Seeing Soldiers, families, and neighbors from our

surrounding communities come together in celebration is a reminder of

what makes this post so special. Our mission starts with people, and

events like the Freedom Fest reflect the strength, unity, and resilience of those

we serve.”

Freedom Fest is a free public event drawing

hundreds from across the region. The evening wrapped up with a

spectacular fireworks display, an annual highlight that families look

forward to each year. With music playing and children waving glow

sticks under the stars, the show lit up the night sky in a powerful

tribute to the nation’s independence.

For many, it wasn’t just about the food or festivities, it was about

coming together as one community. Events like Freedom Fest offer more

than entertainment; they reflect the Army’s commitment to people,

connection, and tradition.

