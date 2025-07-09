Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Freedom Fest Honoring Service, Community, and Country

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Story by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett hosts its fourth annual Freedom Fest on June 28, 2025,
    bringing Soldiers, families, and the community together to
    celebrate America’s independence. The event featured live music,
    family-friendly games like axe throwing and extreme cornhole, a
    variety of food and beverages from local vendors, and a splash zone
    where local community kids enjoyed beating the heat alongside children
    from the military community.
    Fort Hunter Liggett is located in the southern part of Monterey
    County, along the Central Coast of California, between King City to
    the northeast and Paso Robles to the south. The installation is also
    close to the smaller towns of Lockwood and Bradley, which is one of
    the reasons why Freedom Fest is open to the public each year. Since
    the event debuted in 2021, families from both on and off the
    installation have enjoyed making it an Independence Day tradition.
    “We come to Freedom Fest every year,” said Orlando Garcia, a retired
    Army veteran and coach at King City High School. “Every year, I invite
    some of the student athletes and their families so they can see how
    the Army takes care of their Soldiers and Civilians. The
    event gets better and better and I believe that does a tremendous job
    improving both morale and recruitment.”
    “Several of our athletes have already committed to join the military
    after graduation. I honestly believe that introducing them to events
    like this—and being a veteran myself—has inspired some of these kids.
    I grew up near Ft. Sill and events like these have been core memories
    from my childhood. They mean a lot to me and my family. We
    hope to be a part of it again next year.”
    Jacqui Haggerty, Fort Hunter Liggett’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation
    (MWR) Community Recreation’s Officer, has proudly supported this event for the past two years and gave a shout-out to her coworkers and staff members. “Every directorate had a hand in planning, supporting, and ensuring that both the on-post and off-post communities enjoyed a fun-filled evening together,” she said.

    “Over 50 team members worked tirelessly in the heat to set up the
    event and run activities,” she added. “Events like this, and the days
    they celebrate, remind all of us, active duty and civilians alike, why
    we do what we do. We’ll always do everything in our power to support
    the Soldiers and families who have dedicated their futures to serving
    and protecting our nation.”
    This year’s Freedom Fest also marked the first large-scale community
    celebration under Fort Hunter Liggett’s new command team. Col. Stephen
    Trotter recently relinquished command to Col. Jason McKenzie, who
    previously served as deputy garrison commander at FHL from 2018-2020.
    Command Sgt. Maj. Troy Buzard passed responsibility to CSM David
    Fimbres, and Lt. Col. Katherine Brummer took over as deputy garrison
    commander, replacing Lt. Col. Amorris Conley.
    “This was my first Freedom Fest as garrison commander, and I couldn’t
    be more proud of the team that brought it to life,” said Col.
    McKenzie. “Seeing Soldiers, families, and neighbors from our
    surrounding communities come together in celebration is a reminder of
    what makes this post so special. Our mission starts with people, and
    events like the Freedom Fest reflect the strength, unity, and resilience of those
    we serve.”
    Freedom Fest is a free public event drawing
    hundreds from across the region. The evening wrapped up with a
    spectacular fireworks display, an annual highlight that families look
    forward to each year. With music playing and children waving glow
    sticks under the stars, the show lit up the night sky in a powerful
    tribute to the nation’s independence.
    For many, it wasn’t just about the food or festivities, it was about
    coming together as one community. Events like Freedom Fest offer more
    than entertainment; they reflect the Army’s commitment to people,
    connection, and tradition.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 14:44
    Story ID: 542442
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Freedom Fest Honoring Service, Community, and Country, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #IMCOM #FortHunterLiggett #FreedomFest #USArmyReserve #IndependenceDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download