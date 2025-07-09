Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Freedom Fest Honoring Service, Community, and Country [Image 3 of 4]

    Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Freedom Fest Honoring Service, Community, and Country

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Col. Jason McKenzie, Fort Hunter Liggett’s new garrison commander, poses for a photo with his family during the installation’s fourth annual Freedom Fest, July 4, 2025. This year’s celebration marked his first major community event since assuming command.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 15:50
    Photo ID: 9173166
    VIRIN: 250628-A-LW200-4325
    Resolution: 2048x1648
    Size: 622.14 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Freedom Fest Honoring Service, Community, and Country [Image 4 of 4], by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Reserve
    IMCOM
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Freedom Fest 2025

