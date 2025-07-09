Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Freedom Fest Honoring Service, Community, and Country [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Freedom Fest Honoring Service, Community, and Country

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    A local family poses in front of a helicopter display during Fort Hunter Liggett’s fourth annual Freedom Fest, July 4, 2025. Interactive exhibits like this give families a chance to connect with military personnel and explore the installations equipment up close.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 15:50
    Photo ID: 9173187
    VIRIN: 250628-A-LW200-5931
    Resolution: 2048x1538
    Size: 716.54 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Freedom Fest Honoring Service, Community, and Country [Image 4 of 4], by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Freedom Fest Honoring Service, Community, and Country
    Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Freedom Fest Honoring Service, Community, and Country
    Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Freedom Fest Honoring Service, Community, and Country
    Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Freedom Fest Honoring Service, Community, and Country

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download