Fort Hunter Liggett Hosts Freedom Fest Honoring Service, Community, and Country

Retired U.S. Army veteran Orlando Garcia, now a coach at King City High School, attends Fort Hunter Liggett’s fourth annual Freedom Fest, July 4, 2025. Garcia regularly brings student athletes to the event, hoping to inspire the next generation through positive experiences with the military community.
