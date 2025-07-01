The story of the Army unfolds through historical uniforms and other artifacts

Photo By Sarah Hauck | Megan Hunter, Museum Specialist, Frontier Army Museum, places artifacts in a display...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Hauck | Megan Hunter, Museum Specialist, Frontier Army Museum, places artifacts in a display case of the Lewis and Clark Center on Fort Leavenworth. This display and three others is a joint effort of the museum and the Command and General Staff College's Department of Military History, featuring artifacts ranging from the 19th century to Operation Desert Storm commemorating the Army's 250th birthday. see less | View Image Page

Historical displays commemorating the Army’s 250th birthday can be found in four display cases across the Command and General Staff College’s main campus at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

This joint effort of the Frontier Army Museum and the CGSC Department of Military History features artifacts ranging from the 19th century to Operation Desert Storm.

Together the uniforms, equipment, and photographs depict the Army’s legacy of service, sacrifice, and heroism and create a tangible link to military history.

The Army’s continuous evolution and integration of technology of each era is the common thread tying the exhibit together.

“During the 19th century the United States experienced a time of rapid growth, discovery, and transformation, with the U.S. Army playing an integral part in its development,” said Ms. Megan Hunter, Museum Specialist, Frontier Army Museum. “The U.S. Army adopted new technologies including more accurate rifled muskets, advanced field artillery, and steam powered transportation that led to changes on how the Army operated including logistics, training, and changing from close quarter combat to more ranged attacks.”

Early examples of equipment modernization to secure battlefield dominance can be seen in the pre-1900s artifacts on loan from the museum.

The Spencer Carbine Cartridge Box (c1865) in the museum display located outside the Gen. Arnold Conference Room, significantly increased the rate of fire over the muzzle-loader while Miné ball bullets from 1855 increased range and accuracy.

Artifacts which have provenance, or known ties to Soldiers, are also key in telling in the Army’s story.

Among the museum’s displayed artifacts is a P1895 forage cap, worn by Sgt. Richard “Dick” Shanefelt who served in the Spanish-American War with connections to Roosevelt’s Rough Riders.

Dr. Richard Faulkner, a Professor of Military History at CGSC, curated the 20th century portion of the display located on the 3rd floor largely from his personal collection.

He also uses artifacts to enhance his instruction, researching to learn more about the mission behind each one.

“Every artifact tells a story. I personally cherish those linked to an individual service member,” Faulkner shared.

A portrait of a Buffalo Soldier whose identity has been lost to time can be found in Faulkner’s display.

Pride seems to emanate from the Soldier’s face, a member of the 10th Cavalry Regiment, one of the four African American units of the Regular Army between 1866 to 1944.

A WWI 82nd Division uniform found in Faulkner’s collection also gives a glimpse into one man’s service and sacrifice.

“The WWI 82nd Division uniform shows the individuality of the soldier in the way that he personally painted the camouflage pattern on the helmet. It also demonstrates the pride in his unit and, with its two wound stripes, his individual sacrifice for the nation.” Faulkner explained.

Changes to the colors and fabrics of uniforms starting in the 1940s, prevalent in the pieces within the 3rd floor display, indicate the Army’s continuous advances to increase survivability, by making them less conspicuous and more comfortable.

Prior to 1899, uniforms were relatively colorful and wool.

“Wool is very durable- an important feature when trying to outfit mass armies- and it retains its warming properties even when soaking wet,” Faulkner said. “Unfortunately, wool is also heavy, is slow to shed water, and tended to be perfect breeding grounds for lice.”

Sometimes strategy impacted uniform innovations.

“Phantom division” patches on display represent one of the most successful deception operations in modern history.

“In the months prior to the invasion of Normandy, the Allies created a whole fictitious army group in Britain to deceive the Germans in to thinking that the main landing would come at the Pas-de-Calais,” Faulkner explained.

These patches were worn around Britain by a handful of Soldiers to enhance the deception.

Uniform changes continued, sometimes dramatically, throughout the Korean and Vietnam wars, with patterns being revised and attention given to improving comfort for the relevant climate.

During and after the Vietnam War, units introduced individuality in uniforms through unique unit patches and items like the hand-tailored tanker jacket on display, to increase morale, esprit de corps, and lethality.

Uniforms became more standardized leading up to the Gulf War.

The last case of the exhibit includes a first pattern desert “chocolate chip” Battle Dress Uniform worn by Warrant Officer William Orren Hawkins during Operation Desert Storm who was an AH-64 Apache helicopter pilot with 2nd BN, 227th Aviation Regt, 3rd Armored Division.

As technology continues to evolve, the Army will continue to innovate to meet the demands of the modern battlefield and ensure dominance through transformation in contact.

The cases curated for the 250th birthday will remain in place until the beginning of the next academic year.

Throughout the academic year, Faulkner and other members of the CGSC faculty update the cases to correspond with the time period of the curriculum being taught in the instruction blocks.

This article was informed by the interviewees and Common Threads: Army - https://www.defense.gov/Multimedia/Experience/Common-Threads/Common-Threads-Army/