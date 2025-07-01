Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The story of the Army unfolds through historical uniforms & other artifacts

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Sarah Hauck 

    The Army University

    The Army’s evolution of uniforms goes beyond just the colors and material. Just as weapons and vehicles modernized to meet a Soldier’s need in battle, so too did the uniforms. For the 250th birthday, Command and General Staff College Department of Military History professors plus the Frontier Army Museum on Fort Leavenworth curated several display cases within the Lewis and Clark Center. Dr. Richard Faulkner, CGSC DMH professor, discusses how Army uniforms are key storytelling pieces of the Army’s history.
    Read the accompanying article: https://www.army.mil/article/286788
    For more information on Army uniforms visit: https://www.defense.gov/Multimedia/Experience/Common-Threads/Common-Threads-Army/

    This work, The story of the Army unfolds through historical uniforms & other artifacts, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The story of the Army unfolds through historical uniforms and other artifacts

