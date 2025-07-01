The story of the Army unfolds through historical uniforms and other artifacts

Artifacts in one of the four historical displays commemorating the Army’s 250th birthday across the Command and General Staff College’s main campus at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. This joint effort of the Frontier Army Museum and the CGSC Department of Military History features artifacts ranging from the 19th century to Operation Desert Storm.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 17:12
|Photo ID:
|9143424
|VIRIN:
|250701-A-GB294-1008
|Resolution:
|4000x2857
|Size:
|6.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
