    The story of the Army unfolds through historical uniforms and other artifacts [Image 6 of 7]

    The story of the Army unfolds through historical uniforms and other artifacts

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Sarah Hauck 

    The Army University

    Megan Hunter, Museum Specialist, Frontier Army Museum, places artifacts in a display case of the Lewis and Clark Center on Fort Leavenworth. This display and three others is a joint effort of the museum and the Command and General Staff College's Department of Military History, featuring artifacts ranging from the 19th century to Operation Desert Storm commemorating the Army's 250th birthday.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The story of the Army unfolds through historical uniforms and other artifacts [Image 7 of 7], by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

