    The story of the Army unfolds through historical uniforms and other artifacts [Image 3 of 7]

    The story of the Army unfolds through historical uniforms and other artifacts

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Sarah Hauck 

    The Army University

    A uniform on display in one of four Army 250th birthday historic displays at the Lewis and Clark Center on Fort Leavenworth, KS. The displays are a joint effort of the Frontier Army Museum and the Command and General Staff College's Department of Military History, and feature artifacts ranging from the 19th century to Operation Desert Storm.

