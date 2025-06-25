NAVFAC Southeast Helps Inspire Future Innovators at SAME’s STEM/Engineering & Construction Camp at NAS Jacksonville

Photo By Kathryn Clark | Three campers construct a wooden form that will be used to mold and test concrete...... read more read more Photo By Kathryn Clark | Three campers construct a wooden form that will be used to mold and test concrete during the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) STEM/Engineering & Construction Camp at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast provided support to the weeklong camp that brings together high school students from across the country to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math through real-world challenges, mentorship and team-based projects. (U.S. Navy photo by Kathryn Clark/released) see less | View Image Page

The Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), with participation from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast, hosted the second annual SAME STEM/Engineering & Construction Camp at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville.



Held June 22–28, the weeklong immersive program brings together 50 high school students from across the country to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).



NAVFAC Southeast supported the camp by providing more than a dozen volunteers, including engineers, architects and civilian staff, who served as mentors, instructors and guest speakers. Their involvement gave students valuable insight into STEM careers and the Navy’s mission.



“Through hands-on learning and meaningful mentorship, this camp creates a lasting impact on each student,” said Capt. Miguel Dieguez, NAVFAC Southeast commanding officer. “We’re not only investing in their future but we’re also investing in the future of our nation’s infrastructure and defense.”



Designed to inspire and prepare the next generation of STEM leaders, the camp immerses students in real-world engineering challenges and team-based problem-solving. Campers are organized into five squads, each led by two STEM mentors and a cadet or midshipman from a U.S. service academy. Activities include designing and constructing cardboard boats for a team race, building and testing concrete beams, assembling a functional doghouse, and completing a five-station engineering reaction course focused on communication, teamwork and critical thinking.



Outside the classroom and jobsite, the camp fosters camaraderie and leadership development through team-building activities such as skit night, a pool party and a volleyball competition. These events help students form lasting friendships and build interpersonal skills critical for future academic and professional success.



Early exposure to STEM is key to building the nation’s future workforce. Programs like the SAME STEM/Engineering & Construction Camp connect students with real-world challenges and mentors, bridging the gap between classroom learning and career opportunities.



“This camp has been an amazing experience,” said Pramiti Munnangi, a high school student from Frederick, Maryland. “I’ve learned so much about civil engineering, which I hadn’t considered before, and I’ve had the chance to work alongside real engineers and military mentors. I’m interested in both engineering and a military career, so learning about NAVFAC and the SMART Scholarship program has opened exciting new possibilities for me.”



Each day features a mix of technical challenges, site visits and guest speakers from both the military and industry. Campers reside at the NAS Jacksonville Youth Center, where they also learn about leadership, teamwork and the role of STEM in national defense.



“This has been an incredible opportunity,” said Israel Kodiaga, a high school student from Cedar Falls, Iowa. “It’s been amazing to spend time on a Naval Air Station and see how things work behind the scenes. I especially enjoyed the construction projects, like pouring concrete and building with my squad. Talking with officers and academy graduates was really inspiring, since I hope to attend a service academy one day. I’m so thankful to everyone who made this camp possible.”



The camp concluded with a graduation ceremony recognizing all campers and awarding the title of Top Squad to the highest-performing team. Its continued success relies on the dedication of volunteers, SAME Jacksonville Post members, NAVFAC Southeast professionals, SAME national leadership and private-sector sponsors.



Though only in its second year at NAS Jacksonville, the program builds on more than 20 years of SAME-hosted STEM camps nationwide. Four additional camps are scheduled this summer, including another Navy-hosted session at Naval Construction Battalion Center Port Hueneme in California.



SAME National President Michael Huffstetler, Assoc. AIA, LEED AP, F.SAME, a longtime mentor and supporter of STEM outreach, said the results speak for themselves.



“In just one week, these students gain exposure to career paths that many didn’t even know existed,” said Huffstetler. “The mentorship, teamwork and real-world problem-solving they experience here can change their trajectory, and that’s exactly the kind of impact we’re aiming for.”



SAME Executive Director Maj. Gen. Mike Wehr, P.E., U.S. Army (Ret.), echoed that sentiment.



“Inspiring the next generation of problem-solvers is central to SAME’s mission,” Wehr said. “Camps like this bring vision and opportunity together, helping young minds see themselves as the engineers, innovators and leaders our nation depends on. It’s a triple win for volunteers, STEM campers and the nation. We’re investing back into our future.”



To learn more about the SAME Summer STEM Camp or support future programs, visit www.same.org.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



About SAME:



Founded in 1920, SAME through its more than 26,000 members and 1,500 member companies “builds leaders and leads collaboration among government and industry to develop multidisciplined solutions to national security infrastructure challenges.” With a National Office in Alexandria, Va., and over 100 local Posts and Field Chapters around the world, the Society unites military, public, private, and academic sector individuals and organizations from across the architecture, engineering, construction, environmental and facility management, cyber security, and contracting disciplines. Learn more at www.same.org.



Disclaimer: The participation of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast in this event does not imply endorsement of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) or its affiliated organizations.