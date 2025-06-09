From Forecasts to Fulfillment: Airman Finds Purpose Through Weather Mission

Photo By Airman Hannah Bench | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Tait, 35th Operations Support Squadron (OSS) weather...... read more read more Photo By Airman Hannah Bench | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Tait, 35th Operations Support Squadron (OSS) weather operations and planning noncommissioned officer in charge, delegates mission duties for the day to weather forecasters at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2025. Meteorologists synchronize with airfield management and flying squadrons to deliver aviation weather intelligence, a key factor in sustaining the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to launch and recover aircraft under any atmospheric conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Tait, 35th Operations Support Squadron weather operations and planning noncommissioned officer in charge, deployed to Niamey, Niger in 2023 for a total of 132 days. Stuck alone in a tent with plywood walls separating him from another unit, Tait was set to make a life-or-death forecast. With a screen in front of him displaying radar sweeps and satellite imagery, he studied every storm cell, cloud pattern, and pressure shift. The data confirmed what he already suspected—storms were closing in fast. There was no room for error. Every decision rested on his shoulders, and what he saw on the screen would decide whether the mission launched—or stood down.



Tait, once a college student studying computer science without passion, realized he needed a new path. This ultimately pushed him to join the military in search of purpose and independence.



“College was so cutthroat,” said Tait. “It wasn’t for me. I wanted to travel, wanted to grow up and become independent.”



After eight months of technical school, instructors trained Tait to compile atmospheric data, satellite imagery, and weather models to create time-sensitive mission execution forecasts. These forecasts are critical to flight safety and mission planning.



During his deployment to Africa in 2023, Tait served alongside Germans, Italians, French, and local Niger forces.



“We all worked together to get the mission done so people don’t die. So people can go back home to see their families and be safe,” he said. “That level of job satisfaction cannot be found anywhere else.”



One night, the stakes were at their highest. A U.S. hostage was in danger, and severe storms were rapidly approaching. Thunderstorms posed grave risks. Heavy rain and lightning could obscure pilots’ vision, disable sensors, or damage aircraft mid-flight. Strong winds could push planes off course and lightning strikes could knock out essential systems. Any error could force pilots to make emergency landings far from safety, or worse, jeopardize their return home.

Tait’s weather team was small, only two other Airmen, and a single person often staffed each shift, leaving Tait to carry the full responsibility. With no one to second-guess his forecasts or support tough decisions, he had to rely completely on his training and judgment. There was no room for error.



Tait made the call and forecasted a safe window to launch.



“My forecast was spot-on,” Tait said, “and our assets returned home safely without taking any damage.”



The aircraft flew in, completed the mission, and returned without damage—playing a key role in the successful recovery of the hostage.



“It’s a different kind of experience when you go from just doing office work to when you actually deploy and go downrange. You get to see the impact you have on operations. It changes the way you think,” he said. “You become a lot more thankful and appreciative of everything you have. It humbles you.



“Your whole world view changes,” he added. “Mine certainly did.”



Tait credits the Air Force with giving him the foundation for future success, building his independence, confidence, and critical thinking skills which he plans to use to create something lasting beyond himself.



“The deployment was what made me want to stay in the military,” he said. “I plan to do the full 20 years.”



From a quiet college student searching for direction to a confident leader of weather operations, Tait proves that independence isn’t found—it’s forged through service. His journey reflects the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission: to defend the Indo-Pacific with strength, precision and airpower—anytime, anywhere.