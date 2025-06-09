Forecasting the Mission: Weather Airmen Power 35th FW Sortie Success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leah Stafford, left, 35th Operations Support Squadron (OSS) weather forecaster, works with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Tait, left, 35th OSS weather operations and planning noncommissioned officer in charge, to analyze radar and satellite imagery data at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2025. By issuing terminal aerodrome forecasts, lightning watches, and flight-level hazard reports, weather forecasters ensure safe and efficient flight operations essential to projecting airpower and maintaining the 35th Fighter Wing’s combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)