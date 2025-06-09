Forecasting the Mission: Weather Airmen Power 35th FW Sortie Success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Tait, left, 35th Operations Support Squadron (OSS) weather operations and planning noncommissioned officer in charge, assists U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leah Stafford, 35th OSS weather forecaster, with creating the mission execution forecast for the day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2025. Weather forecasters analyze satellite imagery, radar data, and upper-air soundings to provide real-time updates that protect pilots and aircraft, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to generate sorties and sustain combat operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)