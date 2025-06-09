Forecasting the Mission: Weather Airmen Power 35th FW Sortie Success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Tait, 35th Operations Support Squadron (OSS) weather operations and planning noncommissioned officer in charge, delegates mission duties for the day to weather forecasters at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2025. Meteorologists synchronize with airfield management and flying squadrons to deliver aviation weather intelligence, a key factor in sustaining the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to launch and recover aircraft under any atmospheric conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)