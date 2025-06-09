Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forecasting the Mission: Weather Airmen Power 35th FW Sortie Success [Image 3 of 3]

    Forecasting the Mission: Weather Airmen Power 35th FW Sortie Success

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Tait, 35th Operations Support Squadron (OSS) weather operations and planning noncommissioned officer in charge, delegates mission duties for the day to weather forecasters at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2025. Meteorologists synchronize with airfield management and flying squadrons to deliver aviation weather intelligence, a key factor in sustaining the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to launch and recover aircraft under any atmospheric conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 03:25
    Photo ID: 9120455
    VIRIN: 250613-F-VQ736-1070
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Forecasting the Mission: Weather Airmen Power 35th FW Sortie Success [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

