Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Responders to the Hay Lake Marine Casualty prepare the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar for safe transit

    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders aboard the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar prepare to transfer fuel

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer David Micallef | Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders aboard the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar prepare to...... read more read more

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. – Responders to the Hay Lake Marine Casualty prepare the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar for safe transit from Hay Lake Anchorage to Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wisc.
    Personnel aboard M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar transferred 4,500 net tons of limestone to the M/V Kaye E. Barker to increase the draft of the vessel and allow divers to complete assessments of damage to its hull. The Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command (UC) is reviewing the assessments to determine a prudent course of action to facilitate the safe transit of the vessel to Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wisc.
    To date, personnel aboard the vessel completed a transfer of 16,000 gallons of fuel and oily water to temporary storage aboard an adjacent barge. Marine pollution mitigation teams were on-scene throughout the transfer and remain ready to respond to any signs of a discharge of the remaining maximum capacity of 92,000 gallons of fuel and other product contained in the vessel. On-water and aerial surveys of the area around and downriver from the anchorage report no signs of discharges from the vessel. 600ft of containment boom and approximately 400ft of sorbent boom remains strategically arranged around the stern of the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar, and a Current Buster 2 is staged on-site ready to rapidly deploy if needed.
    Approximately 140 personnel are on-site and supporting the UC to ensure the safety of the public and responders, protect wildlife and the environment, ensure economic activities in the area are minimally affected, and to safely transit the vessel from Hay Lake Anchorage.
    The UC consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Chippewa County, and Interlake Steamship Company. Multiple federal, state, local and partner organizations are also assisting in the response. Representatives from the Northern Michigan Area Committee including the Army Corps of Engineers, the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, the Bay Mills Indian Community, and the City of Sault Ste Marie Ontario are participating and advising the UC throughout the response.
    Bilateral coordination between Canadian and U.S. representatives triggered international agreement to facilitate a joint response, as outlined in the Canada-United States Joint Marine Pollution Contingency Plan (JCP) and its Great Lakes Annex (CANUSLAK).
    Response information will be available via X.com @USCGGreatLakes where media and individuals can follow for further updates. Media can also reach the Public Information Officer at the primary number, 906-748-0539.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 18:24
    Story ID: 500619
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders strategically arrange containment and sorbent boom
    Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes and pilots from the Canadian Coast Guard maintain a pollution watch
    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders move a barge with containment tanks into position
    A Hay Lake Marine Casualty diver prepares to survey the hull of the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar for damage
    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders prepare containment tanks aboard a work barge
    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders aboard the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar prepare to transfer fuel
    A Hay Lake Marine Casualty marine pollution mitigation team stands watch
    Hay Lake Marine Casualty response vessels including the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar (WLB 206) hold station
    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders prepare the M/V Honorable James Oberstar for safe transit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download