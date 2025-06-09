Photo By Chief Petty Officer David Micallef | Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders aboard the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar prepare to...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer David Micallef | Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders aboard the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar prepare to transfer fuel from a damaged bunker tank at Hay Lake Anchorage, June 12, 2025. 16,000 gallons of fuel and oily water have been transferred into containment tanks on an adjacent barge to facilitate a safe transit to Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wisc. The Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command operational priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and responders, protect wildlife and the environment, ensure economic activities in the area are minimally affected, and to safely transit the vessel from Hay Lake Anchorage. Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command Photo. see less | View Image Page

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. – Responders to the Hay Lake Marine Casualty prepare the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar for safe transit from Hay Lake Anchorage to Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wisc.

Personnel aboard M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar transferred 4,500 net tons of limestone to the M/V Kaye E. Barker to increase the draft of the vessel and allow divers to complete assessments of damage to its hull. The Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command (UC) is reviewing the assessments to determine a prudent course of action to facilitate the safe transit of the vessel to Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wisc.

To date, personnel aboard the vessel completed a transfer of 16,000 gallons of fuel and oily water to temporary storage aboard an adjacent barge. Marine pollution mitigation teams were on-scene throughout the transfer and remain ready to respond to any signs of a discharge of the remaining maximum capacity of 92,000 gallons of fuel and other product contained in the vessel. On-water and aerial surveys of the area around and downriver from the anchorage report no signs of discharges from the vessel. 600ft of containment boom and approximately 400ft of sorbent boom remains strategically arranged around the stern of the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar, and a Current Buster 2 is staged on-site ready to rapidly deploy if needed.

Approximately 140 personnel are on-site and supporting the UC to ensure the safety of the public and responders, protect wildlife and the environment, ensure economic activities in the area are minimally affected, and to safely transit the vessel from Hay Lake Anchorage.

The UC consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Chippewa County, and Interlake Steamship Company. Multiple federal, state, local and partner organizations are also assisting in the response. Representatives from the Northern Michigan Area Committee including the Army Corps of Engineers, the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, the Bay Mills Indian Community, and the City of Sault Ste Marie Ontario are participating and advising the UC throughout the response.

Bilateral coordination between Canadian and U.S. representatives triggered international agreement to facilitate a joint response, as outlined in the Canada-United States Joint Marine Pollution Contingency Plan (JCP) and its Great Lakes Annex (CANUSLAK).

Response information will be available via X.com @USCGGreatLakes where media and individuals can follow for further updates. Media can also reach the Public Information Officer at the primary number, 906-748-0539.