Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders prepare the M/V Honorable James Oberstar for safe transit and watch for any signs of pollution discharges in the vicinity of and downriver from Hay Lake Anchorage, June 12, 2025. Approximately 140 personnel are on-site and supporting the Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command to ensure the safety of the public and responders, protect wildlife and the environment, ensure economic activities in the area are minimally affected, and to safely transit the vessel from Hay Lake Anchorage. Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command Photo.