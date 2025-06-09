Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders prepare the M/V Honorable James Oberstar for safe transit

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer David Micallef 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders prepare the M/V Honorable James Oberstar for safe transit and watch for any signs of pollution discharges in the vicinity of and downriver from Hay Lake Anchorage, June 12, 2025. Approximately 140 personnel are on-site and supporting the Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command to ensure the safety of the public and responders, protect wildlife and the environment, ensure economic activities in the area are minimally affected, and to safely transit the vessel from Hay Lake Anchorage. Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command Photo.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 18:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966887
    VIRIN: 250612-G-QD712-5423
    Filename: DOD_111075194
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MICHIGAN, US

    Unified Command
    marine casualty
    CANUSLAK
    Sault Sainte Marie
    St. Marys River
    M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar

