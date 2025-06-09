Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders move a barge with containment tanks into position [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders move a barge with containment tanks into position

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer David Micallef 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders move a barge with containment tanks into position alongside the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar to facilitate an over-water transfer of the remaining fuel from a damaged bunker tank at Hay Lake Anchorage, June 12, 2025. 16,000 gallons of fuel and oily water have been transferred to safely transit the vessel to Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wisc. The Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command operational priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and responders, protect wildlife and the environment, ensure economic activities in the area are minimally affected, and to safely transit the vessel from Hay Lake Anchorage. Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command Photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 18:24
    Photo ID: 9111118
    VIRIN: 250612-G-QD712-3020
    Resolution: 3472x4624
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes and pilots from the Canadian Coast Guard maintain a pollution watch
    A Hay Lake Marine Casualty marine pollution mitigation team stands watch
    Hay Lake Marine Casualty response vessels including the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar (WLB 206) hold station
    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders strategically arrange containment and sorbent boom
    A Hay Lake Marine Casualty diver prepares to survey the hull of the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar for damage
    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders move a barge with containment tanks into position
    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders prepare containment tanks aboard a work barge
    Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders aboard the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar prepare to transfer fuel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Responders to the Hay Lake Marine Casualty prepare the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar for safe transit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Unified Command
    marine casualty
    CANUSLAK
    Sault Sainte Marie
    St. Marys River
    M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download