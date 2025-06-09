Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hay Lake Marine Casualty responders move a barge with containment tanks into position alongside the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar to facilitate an over-water transfer of the remaining fuel from a damaged bunker tank at Hay Lake Anchorage, June 12, 2025. 16,000 gallons of fuel and oily water have been transferred to safely transit the vessel to Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wisc. The Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command operational priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and responders, protect wildlife and the environment, ensure economic activities in the area are minimally affected, and to safely transit the vessel from Hay Lake Anchorage. Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command Photo.