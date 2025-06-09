Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hay Lake Marine Casualty response vessels including the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar (WLB 206) hold station to monitor for any signs of pollution discharges around the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar while personnel prepare the vessel for safe transit from Hay Lake Anchorage, June 12, 2025. Approximately 140 personnel are on-site and supporting the Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command to ensure the safety of the public and responders, protect wildlife and the environment, ensure economic activities in the area are minimally affected, and to safely transit the vessel from Hay Lake Anchorage. Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command Photo.