A Hay Lake Marine Casualty diver prepares to survey the hull of the M/V Hon. James L. Oberstar for damage after personnel aboard the vessel transferred 4,500 net tons of limestone to the M/V Kaye E. Barker to increase access under the keel at Hay Lake Anchorage, June 12, 2025. Approximately 140 personnel are on-site and supporting the Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command to ensure the safety of the public and responders, protect wildlife and the environment, ensure economic activities in the area are minimally affected, and to safely transit the vessel from Hay Lake Anchorage. Hay Lake Marine Casualty Unified Command Photo.