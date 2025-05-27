Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KAMANDAG 9: Multi-lateral forces join KAMANDAG opening ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KAMANDAG 9: Multi-lateral forces join KAMANDAG opening ceremony

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    05.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason Armas, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, left, receives a plaque from Maj. Gen. Toshikatsu Musha, commander of the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan Ground Self Defense Force, during the KAMANDAG 9 opening ceremony at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, May 26, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo provided by the Japan Ground Self Defense Force)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 04:27
    Photo ID: 9069134
    VIRIN: 250526-O-Z6696-1005
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 9: Multi-lateral forces join KAMANDAG opening ceremony [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KAMANDAG 9: Multi-lateral forces join KAMANDAG opening ceremony
    KAMANDAG 9: Multi-lateral forces join KAMANDAG opening ceremony
    KAMANDAG 9: Multi-lateral forces join KAMANDAG opening ceremony
    KAMANDAG 9: Multi-lateral forces join KAMANDAG opening ceremony
    KAMANDAG 9: Multi-lateral forces join KAMANDAG opening ceremony
    KAMANDAG 9: Multi-lateral forces join KAMANDAG opening ceremony
    KAMANDAG 9: Multi-lateral forces join KAMANDAG opening ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kamandag, Marines, Philippines, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, MRF-D 25.3, SaferTogetherUSPH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download