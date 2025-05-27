KAMANDAG 9: Multi-lateral forces join KAMANDAG opening ceremony

Philippine and international leaders stand shoulder-to-shoulder for a group photo during the KAMANDAG 9 opening ceremony at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, May 26, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo provided by the Japan Ground Self Defense Force)
