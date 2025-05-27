KAMANDAG 9: Multi-lateral forces join KAMANDAG opening ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason Armas, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, left, Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, Maj. Gen. Arturo Rojas, center, and Deputy Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, Brig. Gen. Vicente Blanco, pose for a group photo during the KAMANDAG 9 opening ceremony at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, May 26, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo provided by the Philippine Marine Corps)