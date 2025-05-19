Oregon National Guard host Armed Forces Day 2025 at the Rees Training Center

Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Erik Gilliland and Peter Gronewold give a...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Erik Gilliland and Peter Gronewold give a ‘Thumbs Up,’ after checking out one of the tanks on display assembled for the first-ever Armed Forces Day celebration held by the Oregon National Guard at the Rees Training Center, near Hermiston, Oregon, on May 17, 2025. Armed Forces Day was created in 1949 by President Harry S. Truman to honor Americans serving in all military branches, replacing the separate Army, Navy, and Air Force Days. President John F. Kennedy officially designated the holiday in 1962. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The Oregon National Guard hosted an Armed Forces Day celebration on May 17, 2025, honoring current serving military service members, their family members, and other veterans of the U.S. military during a community event held at the Rees Training Center near Hermiston, Oregon.



“The Oregon National Guard has a long history of supporting Armed Forces Day celebration,” said Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon. “Being able to support events like these makes the Oregon National Guard the Service of Choice for Oregonians.”



This was the first time that the Oregon National Guard had hosted an Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center. Activities include a vast array of static displays of military vehicles, local food, and community vendors, a climbing wall, as well as music provided by the Hermiston High School Band.



Welcoming those in attendance to open the celebration was Maj. Gen. (ret.) Raymond F. Rees, who served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Training, Readiness and Mobilization from 2014 to 2019, and as the Adjutant General of Oregon. He also served as the director of the Army National Guard and acting chief of the National Guard Bureau during his distinguished career.



In September of 2022, the Umatilla Chemical Depot was officially renamed the Raymond F. Rees Training Center in his honor and contributions to the Nation and State.



“This is certainly an opportunity to thank all our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen for their service,” Rees said. “I also want to thank the contributions of the Oregon Army and Air National Guard on this day, for their contributions to the security of the people of Oregon.”



Before the Umatilla Chemical Depot was renamed and the Oregon National Guard began its new role with the training facility, Rees noted that he attended Armed Forces Day before entering military service.



“Just to let you know how old I really am, the last Armed Forces Day that I attended here was in May of 1962,” he said. “I was a senior in high school and had just been appointed to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. I came to the Umatilla Army Depot to see what the Army had to offer in my Eastern Oregon backyard.”



Armed Forces Day was created in 1949 by President Harry S. Truman to honor Americans serving in all military branches, replacing the separate Army, Navy, and Air Force Days. President John F. Kennedy officially designated the holiday in 1962.



Umatilla County Commissioner Cindy Timmons also gave opening remarks, saying, “I just want to ask you to have fun today and enjoy visiting the vendors and recruiting attractions.”



As the morning progressed, a few scattered showers gave way to warmer temperatures as the parade grounds filled with more people arriving for the day’s activities. The Rees Training Center has been constructing a variety of new buildings over the past several years to include military barracks, the 249th Regional Training Institute, while updating others. With a mixture of the old and new, many of the original brick buildings and original architecture from the early 1940s created a timeless setting for Armed Forces Day.



In the second half of the day, a formal awards presentation was held for the Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Training Exercise, or ‘TAG Match,’ which took place from May 15 to 17 at the weapons ranges of the Rees Training Center. The best marksmen in the Oregon Army and Air National Guard competed for top honors in several categories. Gronewold seized the opportunity to present the winners in each category during a late afternoon ceremony.



This year, Gronewold actively participated in the event, extending heartfelt congratulations not only to the winners but also to all the dedicated service members who took part. Their commitment and contributions were recognized and appreciated as the ‘Service of Choice for Oregonians.’



“To the winner, congratulations. Your performance here is a testament to being competent in your skill set. I am proud to stand with you in our ranks and formations,” he said. “For the rest of our competitors, I want to commend you for your hard work.”



Noting how members of the military come from all walks of life and communities large and small, Gronewold quoted an expert from author John Burring book, “The Devil's Sandbox,” to describe their impact.



“Men like these are barely noticed back home. They are clerks, deliverymen, bricklayers, and landscapers who live anonymously among us. But they have one thing in common: underneath their name beats a heart.”



Gronewold emphasized the importance of Armed Forces Day by reflecting on the spirit of military service shown by generations of Americans. He highlighted how this annual observance allows us to genuinely appreciate the sacrifices made and the daily contributions of those who defend our nation and our freedoms.



“Whether you're in the National Guard, active duty, or Reserves, when called upon, those who wear our nation’s uniform rise to the occasion and challenge,” he said.