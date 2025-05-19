Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard recruiters help kids enjoy a climbing wall while attending the first-ever Armed Forces Day celebration held at the Rees Training Center, near Hermiston, Oregon, on May 17, 2025. Armed Forces Day was created in 1949 by President Harry S. Truman to honor Americans serving in all military branches, replacing the separate Army, Navy, and Air Force Days. President John F. Kennedy officially designated the holiday in 1962. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)