Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center [Image 23 of 29]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center

    HERMISTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard recruiters help kids enjoy a climbing wall while attending the first-ever Armed Forces Day celebration held at the Rees Training Center, near Hermiston, Oregon, on May 17, 2025. Armed Forces Day was created in 1949 by President Harry S. Truman to honor Americans serving in all military branches, replacing the separate Army, Navy, and Air Force Days. President John F. Kennedy officially designated the holiday in 1962. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 20:37
    Photo ID: 9050484
    VIRIN: 250517-Z-CH590-3794
    Resolution: 4128x6192
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: HERMISTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center [Image 29 of 29], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon National Guard host Armed Forces Day 2025 at the Rees Training Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces Day
    Oregon National Guard
    TAG MATCH
    U.S. National Guard
    Umatilla Chemical Depot
    Rees Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download