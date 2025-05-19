Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A variety of static displays and military equipment were on exhibition for Armed Forces Day held at the Rees Training Center on May 17, 2025, near Hermiston, Oregon. Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers answered questions from the public, enjoying a day of fun while visiting vendors and recruiting attractions. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)