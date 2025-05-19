Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center [Image 28 of 29]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center

    HERMISTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A variety of static displays and military equipment were on exhibition for Armed Forces Day held at the Rees Training Center on May 17, 2025, near Hermiston, Oregon. Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers answered questions from the public, enjoying a day of fun while visiting vendors and recruiting attractions. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 20:37
    Photo ID: 9050523
    VIRIN: 250517-Z-CH590-3657
    Resolution: 5879x3947
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: HERMISTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center [Image 29 of 29], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center
    Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon National Guard host Armed Forces Day 2025 at the Rees Training Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces Day
    Oregon National Guard
    TAG MATCH
    U.S. National Guard
    Umatilla Chemical Depot
    Rees Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download