Fort Hamilton Marks Revolutionary War Battle Amid Army's 250th Anniversary

Photo By Mark Getman | Interpretive panels detailing the Battle of Brooklyn and the British landing at Gravesend Beach were unveiled at Fort Hamilton bluff on May 8. The Harbor Defense Museum partnered with the fort on the panels, which explain the area's significance in the American independence effort and the Army's establishment. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

As the U.S. Army commemorates its 250th birthday, historic U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn stands as a visible link to the nation's earliest days.



Fort Hamilton, overlooking the Narrows, bears a direct connection to the Battle of Brooklyn, also known as the Battle of Long Island, a pivotal and the largest troop engagement of the Revolutionary War.



The battle, the first major confrontation after the Declaration of Independence, saw British forces land at Gravesend Beach on Aug. 22, 1776. An aerial photograph of Fort Hamilton from about 1935 shows the same Gravesend Beach, highlighting an area that the fort now occupies which was part of that historic amphibious landing site.



Recently, Fort Hamilton, in collaboration with the Harbor Defense Museum, unveiled two interpretive panels on its bluff. One panel details the Battle of Brooklyn, while the other highlights the British amphibious landing at Gravesend Beach.



The newly installed panels provide visitors with information about the area's role in the American independence effort, which contributed to the establishment of the Army celebrating its anniversary.



The U.S. Army, established on June 14, 1775, played a crucial role in the Revolutionary War, including the Battle of Brooklyn. This battle, though a defeat for the Continental Army, demonstrated the resolve of the fledgling American forces and shaped the war's course.



In a remarkable coincidence of military heritage, Fort Hamilton will simultaneously commemorate its own 200th anniversary in 2025. The fortifications’ cornerstone was first laid in 1825 as part of New York Harbor’s coastal defense system. Fort Hamilton will mark two centuries of continuous military service while its parent organization celebrates a quarter millennium.



To learn more about the Battle of Brooklyn and Fort Hamilton's connection to this pivotal moment in American history, the public can schedule a visit to the Harbor Defense Museum by calling 718-630-4348 or emailing justin.m.batt.civ@army.mil.