Fort Hamilton Marks Revolutionary War Battle with New Historic Informational Panels

An aerial view from about 1935 shows Fort Hamilton occupying part of Gravesend Beach, the site of the British amphibious landing on Aug. 22, 1776, during the Battle of Brooklyn, the first major action after the Declaration of Independence. On May 8, two interpretive panels on the fort's bluff, detailing this battle and the landing, were unveiled in collaboration with the Harbor Defense Museum to inform visitors of the area's historical significance to American independence and the Army's founding. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)