    Fort Hamilton Marks Revolutionary War Battle with New Historic Informational Panels [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Hamilton Marks Revolutionary War Battle with New Historic Informational Panels

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    An aerial view from about 1935 shows Fort Hamilton occupying part of Gravesend Beach, the site of the British amphibious landing on Aug. 22, 1776, during the Battle of Brooklyn, the first major action after the Declaration of Independence. On May 8, two interpretive panels on the fort's bluff, detailing this battle and the landing, were unveiled in collaboration with the Harbor Defense Museum to inform visitors of the area's historical significance to American independence and the Army's founding. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    Fort Hamilton Marks Revolutionary War Battle Amid Army's 250th Anniversary

    Revolutionary War
    IMCOM
    Army Legacy
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Battle of Brooklyn
    Army250

