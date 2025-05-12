Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Marks Revolutionary War Battle with New Historic Informational Panels [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Hamilton Marks Revolutionary War Battle with New Historic Informational Panels

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Interpretive panels detailing the Battle of Brooklyn and the British landing at Gravesend Beach were unveiled at Fort Hamilton bluff on May8. The Harbor Defense Museum partnered with the fort on the panels, which explain the area's significance in the American independence effort and the Army's establishment. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 20:09
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Hamilton Marks Revolutionary War Battle Amid Army's 250th Anniversary

    Revolutionary War
    IMCOM
    Army Legacy
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Battle of Brooklyn
    Army250

