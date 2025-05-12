Fort Hamilton Marks Revolutionary War Battle with New Historic Informational Panels

Interpretive panels detailing the Battle of Brooklyn and the British landing at Gravesend Beach were unveiled at Fort Hamilton on May 8. The Harbor Defense Museum partnered with the fort on the panels, which explain the area's significance in the American independence effort and the Army's establishment. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)
05.09.2025
05.12.2025
|9031474
|250509-A-LO645-2060
|6000x3376
|25.66 MB
|BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
|FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US
|3
|0
Fort Hamilton Marks Revolutionary War Battle Amid Army's 250th Anniversary
