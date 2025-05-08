US Army South leads regional security dialogue at FY25 engagement and coordination symposium

Photo By Jose Saez | Over 50 military and Civilian leaders attend the U.S. Army South Engagement and...... read more read more Photo By Jose Saez | Over 50 military and Civilian leaders attend the U.S. Army South Engagement and Coordination (ARSEC) Symposium at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 28, 2025. The purpose of the ARSEC Symposium was to enhance synchronization efforts across the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. photo by Jose Saez) see less | View Image Page

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) brought together over 50 military and Civilian leaders for the USARSOUTH Engagement and Coordination (ARSEC) Symposium from April 28 to May 1.



The purpose of the ARSEC Symposium was to enhance synchronization efforts across the U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) area of responsibility (AOR).



“The information provided will help define USARSOUTH’s requirements and the resources we need to forecast and effectively support the security cooperation operation missions,” said Maj. Joseph Macchiarella, the moderator for the symposium. “We look forward to listening about your experiences as sharing best practices and lessons learned will further improve our security cooperation programs and the way we do business in the region.”



With the theme, “Synchronizing Army Efforts: A Big Tent Approach,” the week-long symposium focused on creating a common operating picture of the AOR security environment to better align partner capabilities and interoperability requirements with available resourcing, in accordance with USSOUTHCOM’s Component Strategy Plan.



“The Big Tent Approach isn’t about checking boxes or simply being a preferred option,” said Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, USARSOUTH commanding general. “It’s about creating a space where every partner feels seen, heard, and valued because we don’t want to be just the partner of choice. We aim to be THE partner.



The symposium featured in-depth briefings on USARSOUTH’s campaign objectives, country strategies, and key initiatives from subordinate and supporting commands including the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, Army Cyber Command, Army Medical Command, the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), and others.



“WHINSEC is a critical instrument for both security assistance and cooperation,” said Col. Eldridge Singleton, commandant of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation. “While we are fundamentally a training institution, our mission supports broader strategic goals—whether through Title 22 programs like international military education and training or by hosting foreign guest instructors. These engagements foster collaboration, strengthen partnerships, and enhance interoperability across our region.”



Throughout the week, attendees participated in country roundtables with bilateral affairs officers (BAO) from 19 partner nations and engaged in sessions on the USARSOUTH G5 Campaign Plan, G35’s Big Tent Initiative, G7 training and exercise planning, sustainment logistics, D3M planning, and more.



“Our goal is to move beyond classroom exchanges and get into the field where partnerships are tested and strengthened,” said Maj. Nogueras, the BAO for Guyana. “That’s where we see the real return on our investment.”



This symposium helped elevate perspectives, connecting strategy to action through regional dialogue.



“This has been a great forum for us to learn from one another,” said Lt. Col. Michael Hill, a foreign area officer and Command and General Staff Officer Course instructor at WHINSEC. “Everyone brings a different story, a different experience—and it’s that diversity of perspective that makes our partnerships stronger and more effective.”