US Army South leads regional security dialogue at FY25 engagement and coordination symposium

Over 50 military and Civilian leaders attend the U.S. Army South Engagement and Coordination (ARSEC) Symposium at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 28, 2025. The purpose of the ARSEC Symposium was to enhance synchronization efforts across the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. photo by Jose Saez)