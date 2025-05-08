US Army South leads regional security dialogue at FY25 engagement and coordination symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, the U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) commander, provides opening remarks at the USARSOUTH Engagement and Coordination (ARSEC) Symposium at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 28, 2024. The purpose of the ARSEC Symposium was to enhance synchronization efforts across the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.