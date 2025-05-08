Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army South leads regional security dialogue at FY25 engagement and coordination symposium [Image 4 of 4]

    US Army South leads regional security dialogue at FY25 engagement and coordination symposium

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Jose Saez 

    U.S. Army South

    Over 50 military and Civilian leaders attend the U.S. Army South Engagement and Coordination (ARSEC) Symposium at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 28, 2025. The purpose of the ARSEC Symposium was to enhance synchronization efforts across the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. photo by Jose Saez)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 04:33
    Photo ID: 9029009
    VIRIN: 250428-D-KC542-3686
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1020.06 KB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
