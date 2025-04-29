Blue Ridge Arrives in Suva, Fiji

SUVA, Fiji – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrived in Suva, Fiji for a scheduled port visit May 5, 2025, marking the ship’s first return to the city since 1998.



U.S. 7th Fleet staff, embarked aboard USS Blue Ridge, commands the world’s largest forward-deployed fleet with the primary mission of providing operational control and planning for its forces in the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, while promoting regional stability and maritime security through engagements with allies and partners.



This port visit underscores the continuation of 7th Fleet’s deepening security relationship with Fiji to advance a shared vision for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.



"The U.S. 7th Fleet routinely works together with the Fiji Navy to provide maritime domain awareness and maritime security," said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. "Our port visit to Suva underscores our longstanding friendship with the people of Fiji that is rooted in our shared values and commitment to regional stability in the Pacific."



During the port visit, 7th Fleet and Blue Ridge leadership will engage with senior officials from the Republic of Fiji Navy and local government leaders. The visit will include opportunities for professional exchanges and collaborative activities, further solidifying the strong ties between the two nations.



In addition, sailors from Blue Ridge and U.S. 7th Fleet are scheduled to participate in a series of in-port activities to include band performances, community relation events, ship tours and touristic sightseeing.



"Our friendship with Fiji reflects our shared commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific," said Capt. Nicholas C. DeLeo, commanding officer, USS Blue Ridge. "We're thankful for the warm welcome and look forward to the Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet teams working alongside Fijian Naval leaders, building relationships within the community, and experiencing the richness of Fijian culture. This visit will strengthen the foundation of our partnership and future collaboration."



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



