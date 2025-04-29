USS Blue Ridge arrives in Suva, Fiji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUVA, Fiji (May 5, 2025) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Dillion Yost, from Lakeway, Texas, and Information Systems Technician Seaman Patricia Murczek, from Chicago, render honors to the Ensign aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while pulling into Suva, Fiji for a scheduled port visit, May 5, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Del Rio)