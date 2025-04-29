USS Blue Ridge arrives in Suva, Fiji

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUVA, FIJI

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Furnish 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    SUVA, Fiji (May 5, 2025) – Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), speaks with members of the Fijian media during a scheduled port visit in Suva, Fiji, May 5, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Furnish)

    Blue Ridge Arrives in Suva, Fiji

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy
    Fiji

