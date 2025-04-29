SUVA, Fiji (May 5, 2025) – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrives in Suva, Fiji, for a scheduled port visit, May 5, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)
