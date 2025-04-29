USS Blue Ridge arrives in Suva, Fiji

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FIJI

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Del Rio 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    SUVA, Fiji (May 5, 2025) – Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Mercedes Sawin, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet, mans the rails aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while pulling into Suva, Fiji, for a scheduled port visit, May 5, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Del Rio)

