SUVA, Fiji (May 5, 2025) – Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Mercedes Sawin, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet, mans the rails aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while pulling into Suva, Fiji, for a scheduled port visit, May 5, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Del Rio)
This work, USS Blue Ridge arrives in Suva, Fiji [Image 2 of 2], by SA Zachary Del Rio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blue Ridge Arrives in Suva, Fiji
