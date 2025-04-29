Department of the Air Force Begins Ground Testing for Collaborative Combat Aircraft, selects Beale AFB as the Preferred Location for Aircraft Readiness Unit

Courtesy Photo | A YFQ-44A production representative test vehicle is staged in a testing chamber at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A YFQ-44A production representative test vehicle is staged in a testing chamber at Costa Mesa, Calif. The Department of the Air Force’s has begun ground testing for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program to validate performance and readiness for future flight testing. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Department of the Air Force has begun ground testing for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, marking a major milestone in its effort to integrate autonomous systems into the future force.



This ground test phase includes rigorous evaluations of the YFQ-42A and YFQ-44A production representative test vehicles—developed by General Atomics and Anduril, respectively—focusing on propulsion systems, avionics, autonomy integration, and ground control interfaces. These assessments will validate performance, inform future design decisions, and prepare the systems for flight testing later this year.



“Starting ground tests is a key milestone for the CCA Increment 1 program,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin. “This phase bridges the gap between design and flight, reducing integration risks, boosting confidence, and laying the groundwork for a successful first flight and eventual fielding to the warfighter.”



The CCA program is vital to the Air Force’s broader shift towards scalable force packages and human-machine teaming. Designed to operate alongside crewed aircraft, CCA will extend operational reach, enhance survivability, and increase lethality in contested environments. As force multipliers, they will support rapid deployment and affordable mass—delivering combat power at a fraction of the cost of traditional fighters.



“We’re moving fast because the warfighter needs this capability,” Allvin said. “CCA is about delivering decisive advantage in highly contested environments. The program is accelerating fielding through innovative design and acquisition strategies—and both vendors are meeting or exceeding key milestones. These aircraft will help us turn readiness into operational dominance.”



Demonstrating further progress toward operationalizing CCA capabilities, the DAF has selected Beale Air Force Base, California, as the preferred location to host a CCA Aircraft Readiness Unit (ARU). The mission of the ARU is to provide combat aircraft ready to deploy worldwide at a moment’s notice. CCA are semi-autonomous in nature so the ARU will not have to fly a significant number of daily sorties to maintain readiness. The aircraft will be maintained in a fly-ready status and flown minimally so the number of airmen required to support the fleet will be substantially lower than other weapons systems.



The CCA program prioritizes speed, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. By leveraging open architectures and commercial technologies, it allows for rapid integration, iterative upgrades, and scalable production. A competitive Increment 1 production decision is expected in fiscal year 2026, with development for Increment 2 beginning that same year to expand mission applications and integrate emerging technologies.



“The pace of innovation must outmatch the pace of the threat,” Allvin said. “CCA is how we do that.”